TD Power Systems consolidated net profit declines 17.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.62% to Rs 263.89 crore

Net profit of TD Power Systems declined 17.88% to Rs 29.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.62% to Rs 263.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 249.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.25% to Rs 118.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.70% to Rs 1000.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 872.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

