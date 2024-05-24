Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TD Power Systems consolidated net profit declines 17.88% in the March 2024 quarter

TD Power Systems consolidated net profit declines 17.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 5.62% to Rs 263.89 crore

Net profit of TD Power Systems declined 17.88% to Rs 29.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.62% to Rs 263.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 249.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.25% to Rs 118.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.70% to Rs 1000.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 872.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales263.89249.85 6 1000.52872.30 15 OPM %15.8517.38 -16.7314.93 - PBDT46.1749.88 -7 183.29148.91 23 PBT40.7844.63 -9 162.20128.21 27 NP29.0335.35 -18 118.3596.81 22

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

