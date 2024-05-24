Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B C C Fuba India standalone net profit rises 10.89% in the March 2024 quarter

B C C Fuba India standalone net profit rises 10.89% in the March 2024 quarter

May 24 2024
Sales decline 15.20% to Rs 7.70 crore

Net profit of B C C Fuba India rose 10.89% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.20% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.48% to Rs 3.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.60% to Rs 32.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.709.08 -15 32.2628.65 13 OPM %8.7015.42 -13.9510.72 - PBDT0.641.29 -50 4.332.93 48 PBT0.441.16 -62 3.612.45 47 NP1.121.01 11 3.762.30 63

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

