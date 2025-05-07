Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 70.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.90% to Rs 1304.08 croreNet profit of Radico Khaitan rose 70.78% to Rs 92.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.90% to Rs 1304.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1078.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.83% to Rs 345.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 262.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.79% to Rs 4851.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4118.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
