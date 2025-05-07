Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 70.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 70.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 20.90% to Rs 1304.08 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 70.78% to Rs 92.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.90% to Rs 1304.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1078.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.83% to Rs 345.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 262.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.79% to Rs 4851.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4118.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1304.081078.68 21 4851.154118.52 18 OPM %13.6111.09 -13.8912.29 - PBDT158.85105.19 51 605.18462.23 31 PBT122.8773.67 67 465.04348.46 33 NP92.0753.91 71 345.61262.17 32

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

