Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 70.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 70.78% to Rs 92.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.90% to Rs 1304.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1078.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.83% to Rs 345.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 262.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.79% to Rs 4851.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4118.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1304.081078.684851.154118.5213.6111.0913.8912.29158.85105.19605.18462.23122.8773.67465.04348.4692.0753.91345.61262.17

