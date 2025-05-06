Tejas Networks launches its Terabit-scale single wave coherent DWDM solution

At Bharat Telcom 2025 event

Tejas Networks today announced that Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, launched its industry-leading 1.2 Tbps single wave coherent DWDM solution at the Bharat Telcom 2025 event being organized by the Telecom Export Promotion Council (TEPC) at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi earlier today.

The company is also showcasing its innovative 5G Massive MIMO radio and other flagship wireline products at the event, including 10Gbps symmetric fiber broadband access using XGS-PON technology, and high capacity IP/MPLS access and aggregation routers.

Arnob Roy, COO of Tejas Networks and the Chairman of TEPC said, We thank the Hon'ble Union Minister of Communications for inaugurating the Bharat Telecom event this year and for launching our indigenously designed next-generation coherent DWDM product that enables organic multi-fold network capacity growth in a cost-effective manner. Government of India's forward-looking policies are having an enormous impact on the telecom innovation ecosystem in the country and driving a profound transformation of the domestic industry as a whole.

