Gujarat Mineral signs long term supply agreement with City Gold Pipes

For supply of 150 MT of limestone from its upcoming Lakhpat Punrajpur Mine

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) has signed a Long-Term Supply Agreement (LSA) with City Gold Pipes (A consortium of Goldcrest Cement and Kailash Darshan Housing Development (Gujarat)) for the supply of 150 million tons of limestone over a period of 40 years from its upcoming Lakhpat Punrajpur Mine in Lakhpat Taluka of Kutch District in Gujarat.

