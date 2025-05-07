Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMDC inks multi-year pact with City Gold Pipes to supply limestone

GMDC inks multi-year pact with City Gold Pipes to supply limestone

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) announced that it has signed long term agreement (LSA) with City Gold Pipes for the supply of 150 million tones of limestone over a period of 40 years.

City Gold Pipes is a consortium between Goldcrest Cement and Kailash Darshan Housing Development (Gujarat).

The company will supply limestone from its upcoming Lakhpat Punrajpur Mine in Lakhpat Taluka of Kutch District in Gujarat.

The agreement will support City Gold Pipes in setting up a greenfield integrated mega-capacity cement plant, fostering industrial growth in the region. The collaboration will stimulate investment, enhance industrial development, and generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities in Kutch, contributing significantly to the socio-economic progress of Gujarat.

This initiative will contribute substantially to the State Exchequer through revenue generation in the form of Royalty, National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) contributions, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds, and Goods & Services Tax (GST) on both limestone and cement production.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) is India's second-largest Lignite-producing company and top merchant seller of Lignite. It has been engaged in the development of the ample mineral resources of the state.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.4% to Rs 147.66 crore on 15.8% increase in net sales to Rs 653.42 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Could Indian attack on Pak under Operation Sindoor lead to stock market crash?

Operation Sindoor LIVE news updates: Indian Army to brief media at 10:00 am

Supreme Court lets Trump's transgender military ban take effect, for now

'Proud of our armed forces': Opposition leaders hail Operation Sindoor

3 killed, 10 injured in Pak shelling; Indian Army retaliates: Officials

The counter slipped 4.24% to end at Rs 295.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prestige Group receives overwhelming response to its first residential project in NCR

Tejas Networks launches its Terabit-scale single wave coherent DWDM solution

Gujarat Mineral signs long term supply agreement with City Gold Pipes

NLC India Renewables signs PPA for its upcoming 810 MW solar power project

Nextwave Multimedia (a Nazara arm) collaborates with Winners Alliance

First Published: May 07 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story