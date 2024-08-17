Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Radico Khaitan Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Sales rise 226.83% to Rs 22.78 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan Finance reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 226.83% to Rs 22.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.786.97 227 OPM %6.76-11.05 -PBDT1.25-0.93 LP PBT1.20-1.00 LP NP1.20-1.00 LP

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

