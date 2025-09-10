Radico Khaitan Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 2750, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 0.13% up 0.44%. in NIFTY and a 12.52% up 29.06% in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2750, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 24951. The Sensex is at 81368.98, up 0.33%.Radico Khaitan Ltd has lost around 3.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56497.25, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.86 lakh shares in last one month.