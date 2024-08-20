Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 1.07%, rises for third straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 1.07%, rises for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 1717, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.28% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% jump in NIFTY and a 19.77% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1717, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24712.8. The Sensex is at 80888.47, up 0.58%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has slipped around 0.14% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 62326.05, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90910 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 84.5 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UP Police admit card 2024 to be released today, here's how to check

Sapphire Foods stock rises over 4% on fixing record date for stock split

LIVE news updates: ED tells SC it will file response to BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea by Aug 22

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty PSU Bank index leads among sectors; Union Bank adds 4%, Bank of Baroda 2.5%

Allcargo Logistics shares shoot up to 12% on July's business data; details

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story