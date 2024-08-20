Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 1.07%, rises for third straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 1717, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.28% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% jump in NIFTY and a 19.77% jump in the Nifty FMCG index. Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1717, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24712.8. The Sensex is at 80888.47, up 0.58%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has slipped around 0.14% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 62326.05, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90910 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 84.5 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

