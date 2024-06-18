Infosys launches Aster™ for AI-amplified marketing capabilities

Infosys announced the launch of Infosys Aster™ - a set of AI-amplified marketing services, solutions and platforms that deliver engaging brand experiences, enhanced marketing efficiency, and accelerated effectiveness for business growth. It drives AI-led transformation of marketing with integrated, real-time view across customers, brands and channels, enabling companies to increase ROI from marketing. With creative services, experience design, digital commerce, MarTech orchestration, performance marketing and marketing operations, Infosys Aster™ brings agility to the marketing value chain for B2B and B2C brands. With Infosys Aster™, global brands have realized up to 50% increase in repeat buyers, 30% improvement in the cost of marketing operations, and 40% increase in sales.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp