Gagan Gases reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 294.12% to Rs 1.34 crore

Net Loss of Gagan Gases reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 294.12% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.340.34 294 OPM %0.75-11.76 -PBDT0.01-0.04 LP PBT-0.01-0.06 83 NP-0.01-0.06 83

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

