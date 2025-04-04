Raghavpur Multipurpose Project awarded to Afcons gets environmental clearance

The Madhya Pradesh State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has granted environmental clearance for the Raghavpur Multipurpose Project in Dindori district. This marks the significant milestone for the project, paving the way for its construction.

The Narmada Valley Development Authority, Government of Madhya Pradesh, has awarded Raghavpur Multipurpose Project to Afcons Infrastructure. The project involves construction of a dam and 25 MW powerhouse on the Narmada River, along with piped irrigation system that will supply water through pressurized pipeline system for micro-irrigation at farmers' fields, covering an irrigable command area of 17,587 hectares.

