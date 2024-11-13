Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Raghuvir Synthetics consolidated net profit rises 450.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 49.01% to Rs 83.67 crore

Net profit of Raghuvir Synthetics rose 450.00% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 49.01% to Rs 83.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales83.6756.15 49 OPM %5.645.09 -PBDT5.952.78 114 PBT3.740.89 320 NP4.180.76 450

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

