Home / Markets / Capital Market News

Raghuvir Synthetics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 75.21 crore

Net profit of Raghuvir Synthetics reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 75.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales75.2159.07 27 OPM %4.082.27 -PBDT2.911.16 151 PBT0.71-0.76 LP NP0.52-0.84 LP

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

