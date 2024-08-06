AMS Polymers standalone net profit declines 74.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.59% to Rs 22.01 crore

Net profit of AMS Polymers declined 74.26% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.59% to Rs 22.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.0123.072.504.980.361.020.351.010.261.01

