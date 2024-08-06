AMS Polymers standalone net profit declines 74.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.59% to Rs 22.01 croreNet profit of AMS Polymers declined 74.26% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.59% to Rs 22.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.0123.07 -5 OPM %2.504.98 -PBDT0.361.02 -65 PBT0.351.01 -65 NP0.261.01 -74
