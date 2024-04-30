Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power shares gain

Power shares gain

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 74.28 points or 1.04% at 7219.69 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.17%), Adani Power Ltd (up 3.06%),ABB India Ltd (up 2.39%),Siemens Ltd (up 2.08%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.25%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.12%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.94%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.6%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.47%).

On the other hand, NTPC Ltd (down 0.19%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.07%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 174.76 or 0.23% at 74846.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.8 points or 0.29% at 22709.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 270.9 points or 0.57% at 47540.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 106.9 points or 0.75% at 14274.82.

On BSE,1991 shares were trading in green, 912 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

