Sona BLW Precision Forgings signs MoU with TIHAN-IITH

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NMICPS Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation Foundation at IIT Hyderabad (TIHAN-IITH) at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, USA. The MoU will enable Sona Comstar and TIHAN-IITH to cooperate, synergise strengths and support each other in the areas of Connected, Autonomous and Electric technologies for AGVs, Drones and EVTOLs.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing groundbreaking research and development (R&D) in autonomous vehicle technologies. With TiHAN-IITH's expertise in autonomous navigation and Sona Comstar's leadership in mobility technology and world-class manufacturing, this partnership will enhance innovation and facilitate a faster transition to future mobility applications.

