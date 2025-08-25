RailTel Corp bags Rs 13-crore PMC order from RSLDC

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a work order from the Rajasthan Skill & Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC) for project management consultancy (PMC) amounting to Rs 13.16 crore.

The contract is scheduled to be executed by 22 August 2027.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, and there is no involvement or interest from the promoter, promoter group, or group companies in the awarding entity. Additionally, this contract does not fall under related party transactions and has been confirmed to be conducted on an arms length basis.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.