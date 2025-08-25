Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Spurts 3.38%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has lost 3.28% over last one month compared to 2.22% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.05% rise in the SENSEX

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd rose 3.38% today to trade at Rs 2792. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.67% to quote at 67602. The index is down 2.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, SKF India Ltd increased 1.48% and Zen Technologies Ltd added 1.43% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 7.84 % over last one year compared to the 0.51% surge in benchmark SENSEX.