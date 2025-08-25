Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Highway Infrastructure commences toll collection at Kiratpur Fee Plaza, Uttar Pradesh

Highway Infrastructure commences toll collection at Kiratpur Fee Plaza, Uttar Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Highway Infrastructure has commenced toll collection operations at Kiratpur Fee Plaza, Uttar Pradesh. The Contract value of said project is Rs. 84,77,77,777/-.

The Company had earlier received the Letter of Award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on 17 July 2025 for the said project.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

