Godrej Properties records sales of Rs 1000 cr+ in its Godrej Regal Pavilion project

Located in Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad
Godrej Properties announced that it has sold inventory worth over Rs 1,000 crore in its project, Godrej Regal Pavilion, located in Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad. Launched in August 2025, this is GPL's second successful launch in Hyderabad this year, with both projects surpassing the Rs 1000 crore sales milestone at launch, a testament to the city's strong demand and customer confidence.
Godrej Regal Pavilion is one of GPL's large residential developments in South India with a developable potential of ~ 4.14 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of ~ Rs 3600 crore, significantly enhancing the company's presence in the southern region of Hyderabad.
Rajendra Nagar is an emerging locality in Hyderabad that offers a perfect blend of affordability and convenience. The area boasts rapidly developing infrastructure and excellent connectivity. Its well maintained roads and easy access to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) ensure smooth commutes across the city. Additionally, being in close proximity to the airport makes it one of the most promising and high-growth localities in Hyderabad.
