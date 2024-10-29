Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp Q2 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 73 cr

RailTel Corp Q2 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 73 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RailTel Corporation of India reported standalone net profit of Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25, up 6.58% as against Rs 68.15 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 843.49 crore in second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 40.78% year on year.

Profit before tax rose 4.05% to Rs 94.13 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 90.46 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses spiked 47.89% YoY to Rs 754.6 crore in Q2 FY25. Expenses on project stood at Rs 488.4 crore (up 82.75%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 53.23 crore (up 3.19% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, telecom services revenue was Rs 338.09 crore (up 9.59% YoY) while that from project work services was Rs 505.4 crore (up 73.87% YoY) for the period under review.

On half year basis, the companys standalone net profit rose 13.86% to Rs 121.31 crore on 31.38% increased in revenue to Rs 1401.6 crore in H1 FY25 overH1 FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share. The record date for the same is 06 November 2024.

More From This Section

Reliance Industries allots Bonus Shares

Indices pare some losses; pharma shares slides

US stocks cautious ahead of key economic releases

Hillridge Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sidh Management Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 444.44% in the September 2024 quarter

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose 0.14% to currently trade at Rs 404.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat at 80,000; Nifty down at 24,300; TaMo, Maruti, M&M drag most

LIVE: 3 terrorists who attacked army vehicle In J-K's Akhnoor killed by security forces

Diwali stock picks: ICICI Bk, ITC, Lodha can zoom up to 54% in Samvat 2081

Performance, taxes: Why you should review mutual fund portfolio regularly

Razorpay's Payment Gateway achieves 24% revenue increase in FY24

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story