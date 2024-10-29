RailTel Corp Q2 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 73 cr

RailTel Corporation of India reported standalone net profit of Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25, up 6.58% as against Rs 68.15 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 843.49 crore in second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 40.78% year on year.

Profit before tax rose 4.05% to Rs 94.13 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 90.46 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses spiked 47.89% YoY to Rs 754.6 crore in Q2 FY25. Expenses on project stood at Rs 488.4 crore (up 82.75%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 53.23 crore (up 3.19% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, telecom services revenue was Rs 338.09 crore (up 9.59% YoY) while that from project work services was Rs 505.4 crore (up 73.87% YoY) for the period under review.

On half year basis, the companys standalone net profit rose 13.86% to Rs 121.31 crore on 31.38% increased in revenue to Rs 1401.6 crore in H1 FY25 overH1 FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share. The record date for the same is 06 November 2024.

More From This Section

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose 0.14% to currently trade at Rs 404.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News