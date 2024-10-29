Reliance Industries allots Bonus Shares

On 29 October 2024

Reliance Industries has allotted 676,61,86,449 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members / Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on October 28, 2024, the Record Date fixed for this purpose.

