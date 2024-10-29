Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sidh Management Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 444.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Sidh Management Corporate Services rose 444.44% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.010 0 OPM %-700.000 -PBDT0.490.09 444 PBT0.490.09 444 NP0.490.09 444

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

