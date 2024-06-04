Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Railtel Corporation of India Ltd Slides 3.98%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd has added 4.63% over last one month compared to 7.24% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.26% rise in the SENSEX

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd fell 3.98% today to trade at Rs 412.75. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.57% to quote at 2852.77. The index is up 7.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vodafone Idea Ltd decreased 3.75% and ITI Ltd lost 3.25% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 69.6 % over last one year compared to the 21.5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 42757 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.11 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 491.15 on 28 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.5 on 05 Jun 2023.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

