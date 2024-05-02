Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 22.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 22.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Sales rise 14.62% to Rs 504.16 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 22.15% to Rs 93.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.62% to Rs 504.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 439.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.73% to Rs 307.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.69% to Rs 1616.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1385.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales504.16439.86 15 1616.221385.10 17 OPM %19.9821.10 -19.9416.67 - PBDT122.73103.42 19 409.25270.05 52 PBT119.38100.85 18 397.88260.36 53 NP93.5376.57 22 307.36199.94 54

First Published: May 02 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

