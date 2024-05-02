Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 22.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.62% to Rs 504.16 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 22.15% to Rs 93.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.62% to Rs 504.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 439.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.73% to Rs 307.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.69% to Rs 1616.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1385.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

504.16439.861616.221385.1019.9821.1019.9416.67122.73103.42409.25270.05119.38100.85397.88260.3693.5376.57307.36199.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News