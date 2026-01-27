Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel secures order worth Rs 27 cr from Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation

RailTel secures order worth Rs 27 cr from Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation

Image
Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

RailTel Corporation of India has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation (APCPDCL) for supply, installation, testing and configuration of software defined wide area network devises along with hardware and licenses at APCPDCL offices with 5 year support and warranty. The estimated size of the order as per the LoA is Rs 27.04 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE Indices launches Nifty Smallcap 500 Index

Auto stocks slide as India-EU trade deal signals sharp cut in car import duties

Chennai Petroleum Corporation jumps as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 987 crore

Dollar index lingers around 4-month low

Nifty climbs above 25,150 mark; metal shares rally

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story