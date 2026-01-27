RailTel secures Rs 27-cr order from APCPDCL

RailTel Corporation of India said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 27.04 crore from Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation (APCPDCL).

The project involves the supply, installation, testing, and configuration of software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) devices along with associated hardware and licenses at APCPDCL offices. The order includes a five-year warranty and support.

The project is scheduled to be executed by 24 January 2031.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network. As of December 2025, the Government of India held a 72.84% stake in the company.