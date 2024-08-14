Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit rises 208.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit rises 208.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 90.89% to Rs 31.86 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Foundations rose 208.70% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 90.89% to Rs 31.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales31.8616.69 91 OPM %24.6428.58 -PBDT1.830.59 210 PBT1.830.46 298 NP1.420.46 209

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 14: Benchmarks end up; IT shines, Metals slip

Delhi airport to restart Terminal 1 from Aug 17 with 13 daily flights

Google begins assembling Pixel 8 in India, plans major manufacturing shift

LIVE news: Army captain killed in encounter during search for 4 terrorists in J-K

Duleep Trophy 2024 full schedule, time, format, history, live streaming

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story