Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit rises 208.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 90.89% to Rs 31.86 croreNet profit of Rainbow Foundations rose 208.70% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 90.89% to Rs 31.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales31.8616.69 91 OPM %24.6428.58 -PBDT1.830.59 210 PBT1.830.46 298 NP1.420.46 209
Powered by Capital Market - Live News