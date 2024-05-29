Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supra Trends reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Supra Trends reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Supra Trends reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 55.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Supra Trends reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Supra Industrial Resources reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Shalimar Agencies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Seven Hill Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Porwal Auto Components reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Worldwide Aluminium reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shrydus Industries standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Timex Group India standalone net profit declines 68.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story