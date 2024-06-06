Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 549.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 549.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sales decline 2.65% to Rs 1083.27 crore

Net loss of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reported to Rs 549.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 223.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.65% to Rs 1083.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1112.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1418.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 42.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 4574.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3643.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1083.271112.78 -3 4574.763643.25 26 OPM %56.7559.41 -66.2558.83 - PBDT383.12495.13 -23 2318.101428.03 62 PBT108.40223.19 -51 1294.52398.01 225 NP-549.96223.19 PL -1418.3642.58 PL

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

