Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 58.26% to Rs 7.88 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 58.26% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.94% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.64% to Rs 56.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.8818.88 -58 56.3494.91 -41 OPM %16.881.96 -3.182.32 - PBDT1.150.02 5650 0.620.87 -29 PBT1.12-0.01 LP 0.510.77 -34 NP1.10-0.06 LP 0.490.72 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 26.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Indus Towers consolidated net profit declines 3.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Niwas Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 51.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Quint Digital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jindal Steel & Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 339.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 02 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story