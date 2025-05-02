Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.26% to Rs 7.88 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 58.26% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.94% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.64% to Rs 56.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.8818.8856.3494.9116.881.963.182.321.150.020.620.871.12-0.010.510.771.10-0.060.490.72

