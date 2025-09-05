Rajesh Power Services wins order worth Rs 61.53 cr

From Paschim Gujarat Vij Company

Rajesh Power Services has received an order worth Rs 61.53 crore from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL) for turnkey Contract for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11 KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) in Porbandar Circle of PGVCL under Kisan Suryodaya Yojana (KSY) Scheme.

