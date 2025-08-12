Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 115.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.15% to Rs 22.08 crore

Net profit of Savera Industries rose 115.36% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.0817.9320.4714.675.473.354.492.755.752.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News