Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 115.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 23.15% to Rs 22.08 crore

Net profit of Savera Industries rose 115.36% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.0817.93 23 OPM %20.4714.67 -PBDT5.473.35 63 PBT4.492.75 63 NP5.752.67 115

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

