WEP Solutions standalone net profit declines 53.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.08% to Rs 16.10 crore

Net profit of WEP Solutions declined 53.04% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.08% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.1014.7621.1224.663.443.780.461.600.541.15

