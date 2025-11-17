R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems standalone net profit rises 222.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 82.55% to Rs 31.18 crore

Net profit of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems rose 222.86% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 82.55% to Rs 31.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

