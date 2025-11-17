Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 103.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.92% to Rs 133.55 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Corporate Services rose 103.27% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 100.92% to Rs 133.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.133.5566.473.9211.198.166.474.202.033.111.53

