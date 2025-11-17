Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 14.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.26% to Rs 151.70 crore

Net profit of Moksh Ornaments rose 14.52% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.26% to Rs 151.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 158.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.151.70158.452.932.803.733.263.693.222.762.41

