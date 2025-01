Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 54.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.66% to Rs 56.08 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 54.35% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.66% to Rs 56.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 60.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.56.0860.0819.3112.8212.618.5711.547.689.406.09

