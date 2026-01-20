Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajoo Engineers gains as Q3 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Rajoo Engineers advanced 4.71% to Rs 71.55 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 79.04% to Rs 16.83 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 9.40 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 56.21% YoY to Rs 87.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The companys total expenses spiked 47.97% YoY to Rs 68.72 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 59.78 crore (up 423% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 8.77 crore (up 51.99% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 21.31 crore in Q3 FY26, up 84.66% as against Rs 11.54 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Rajoo Engineers is engaged in manufacturing and selling a reputed brand of plastic processing machinery and post-extrusion equipment. The company caters to both international and domestic markets.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

