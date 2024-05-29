TruCap Finance consolidated net profit rises 1085.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.98% to Rs 41.41 croreNet profit of TruCap Finance rose 1085.42% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.98% to Rs 41.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1639.68% to Rs 10.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.84% to Rs 161.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News