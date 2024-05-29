Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 185.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 185.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales rise 104.62% to Rs 39.39 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Metcast rose 185.60% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 104.62% to Rs 39.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.76% to Rs 4.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.34% to Rs 66.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.3919.25 105 66.2550.44 31 OPM %13.009.71 -10.588.84 - PBDT5.651.69 234 7.234.49 61 PBT5.141.55 232 6.494.06 60 NP3.571.25 186 4.793.22 49

