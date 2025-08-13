Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 100.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.85% to Rs 82.52 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Polypack rose 100.99% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 82.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.82.5278.7012.3010.869.237.435.413.484.082.03

