Sammaan Capital consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.78% to Rs 2400.33 crore

Net profit of Sammaan Capital rose 2.31% to Rs 334.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 326.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 2400.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2206.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2400.332206.6769.8378.65489.14456.02468.11437.14334.30326.76

