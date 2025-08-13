Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2560.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.43% to Rs 83.00 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 2560.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2220.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.43% to Rs 83.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 97.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.83.0097.00-2.4114.43-5.009.00-34.00-21.00-2560.00-2220.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News