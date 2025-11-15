Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 166.77% to Rs 16.86 crore

Net profit of Rajvi Logitrade rose 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 166.77% to Rs 16.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.866.324.033.480.330.170.180.160.130.12

