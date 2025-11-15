Mansoon Trading Company standalone net profit rises 4.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 7.47 crore

Net profit of Mansoon Trading Company rose 4.74% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.476.9270.6891.042.982.732.982.732.432.32

