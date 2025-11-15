Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 33.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 332.62 crore

Net profit of Munjal Showa rose 33.17% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 332.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 317.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.332.62317.720.94-1.656.513.963.950.862.732.05

