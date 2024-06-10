US Dollar Index Net Speculative Longs Rise Further

Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures continued to increase their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 4887 contracts in the data reported through June 04, 2024, staying at its highest level since March 12th. This was a weekly addition of 713 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp