India is all set to become providers of high security and quality technological equipment to emerging economies: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal said that India is all set to become a provider of telecom services and Indian companies will become providers of high security and quality technological equipment to emerging economies. During his address at the inauguration of World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly and 8th edition of India Mobile Congress today in New Delhi, the Minister expressed confidence that India in the future will lead international telecom supply chains and urged companies to find solutions to help take telecom to countries still behind in network connectivity. India has a role to play in making technology available in the Global South and in leading the world in fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) to make digital connectivity affordable across the globe. He added that seamless broadband connectivity across the country has earned India the moniker Trusted Partner of the World.

Commerce and Industry Minister highlighted India's stable network connectivity across rural and urban areas as an achievement of the flagship Digital India campaign launched by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2015. He hailed the Prime Ministers foresight of using technology as an enabler for good governance, for providing business opportunities and as an enabler to expand the country's economic activities. Shri Goyal said that India today thinks as one nation and attributed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of ushering a change in the mindset of the youth and aligning the thought process of the entire country towards the nations development.

Goyal continued that making the digital push back in 2015 helped in continuation of essential services leading to seamless business activities across the country during Covid pandemic. When countries work with India, they are assured of high quality, affordability and cost effective solutions and are assured of uninterrupted business activities allowing companies to look up to India for their global capability centres (GCCs), he said.

